Cricket-India 445 all out in first innings of Rajkot test v England

India made 445 all out in their first innings in the third test against England in Rajkot on Friday. Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck hundreds for the hosts, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made 62.

For England, Mark Wood claimed 4 wickets for 114 runs. The five-test series is level at 1-1.

