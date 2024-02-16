Left Menu

I-League: Barboza's late winner helps Delhi FC edge past Aizawl FC

Sergio Barboza's last-minute winner clinched Delhi FC their third straight home win as they beat Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib

16-02-2024
Delhi FC and Aizawl FC in action during I-League (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sergio Barboza's last-minute winner clinched Delhi FC their third straight home win as they beat Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib. After blowing a two-goal advantage against TRAU on Sunday, the narrow win on Thursday was a welcome result for Yan Law's side who have now risen to sixth place on the table with 19 points from 13 games. It is also the newly promoted side's second clean sheet in the last three matches.

On the other hand, it was Aizawl's first defeat in nine matches. Their previous loss also came against Delhi all the way back in November, a 1-5 home drubbing. Although it was a much closer affair at the Namdhari Stadium this time, the end result remained the same. The defeat means the Reds lose more ground on the title contenders as they remain in fifth place with 20 points, 11 behind leaders Mohammedan, although with a game in hand. With the late winner, Delhi's top-scorer Barboza extended his season's tally to seven goals, placing himself in joint-fourth place in the race for the I-League Golden Boot.

Delhi will now look to continue their winning form at home when they host Gokulam Kerala on February 19 at 2 pm. Aizawl will return to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to play the first of their next five consecutive home games against Sreenidi Deccan on the same day at 7 pm. (ANI)

