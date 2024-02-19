Left Menu

Indian Street Premier League gifts bat featuring Sachin Tendulkar's embedded signature to golden ticket holders

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, is set to mesmerize its golden ticket holders by gifting them bats embedded with the signature of cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, is set to mesmerize its golden ticket holders by gifting them bats embedded with the signature of cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. In a video shared, the Master Blaster conveys to the fortunate Golden Ticket applicants that the ISPL will bestow upon them their very own bat embedded with his iconic autograph. This golden touch aims to embody the league's steadfast belief that no dream is too grand to be realized.

The inaugural edition of ISPL will feature a stellar line-up of matches showcasing the talents of six competitive teams - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). From March 6 to March 15, 2024, Mumbai will be the epicentre of the league's new-age cricket entertainment, with matches scheduled from 5 pm to 10 pm each day. The ISPL aims to be a revolution in sports entertainment. Beyond the thrilling on-field action, the league will host a vibrant musical festival, showcasing artists from every corner of the country. Expect live performances, mesmerizing drone shows, breathtaking laser displays, and the sensational DJ Chetas spinning the latest beats, ensuring a harmonious blend of cricket prowess and entertainment extravaganza.

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "Dreams drive us to achieve greatness, and every aspiring cricketer deserves recognition and support. I am delighted to contribute to ISPL's initiative to inspire the Golden Ticket holders, who are so passionate about the game of cricket. This bat is a symbol of encouragement and a reminder that with hard work and dedication, the sky is the limit." Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "ISPL is a community that believes in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of perseverance. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to recognizing and celebrating the dedication of our Golden Ticket holders. Sachin Tendulkar ji's iconic autograph embedded bats carry a profound message of inspiration and encouragement."

Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "In the ISPL we value the relentless pursuit of dreams. The Golden Ticket is a symbol of dedication and hard work. By sending Sachin Tendulkar ji's iconic autograph-embedded bats to our Golden Ticket holders, we aim to motivate them to continue pushing boundaries and achieving their goals." Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner said, "The signed bats are all about fostering a sense of community and empowerment among our ardent supporters. We are thrilled to announce this initiative with the legend Sachin Tendulkar ji. We hope the iconic autograph-embedded bats serve as a source of inspiration for our Golden Ticket holders as they continue their journey towards excellence."(ANI)

