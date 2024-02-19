Left Menu

We have best team in Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar

Dabang Delhi KC continued their brilliant form as they finished the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 league stage on a high with a 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:31 IST
We have best team in Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar
Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik in action against Bengaluru Bulls during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dabang Delhi KC continued their brilliant form as they finished the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 league stage on a high with a 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. Speaking about the match, Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "We started the match very well. We made a few small mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points for us. We tried a few new players against Bengaluru Bulls and they played well."

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC Captain Ashu Malik expressed, "It was great to win our last league stage match. Now, we'll start practising very hard for the Playoffs. We'll take a day off and then jump straight into our training sessions." Furthermore, the Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar expressed that they have the best side in the tournament, "We've played many close games this season. Most of our encounters have been neck-to-neck. We are ready to take on any team in the Playoffs. I feel we have the best team in the league. Hopefully, we will go on to lift the trophy."

The Dabang Delhi KC Captain Ashu Malik also said that the team will continue to play freely in the Playoffs, "There's no pressure on any player. We've been asked to think on our feet and back ourselves to make the catches as a raider or defender. We'll continue to play freely in our upcoming games as well." PKL Season 10 schedule for February 19

Game 1: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm Game 2: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - 9 pm

Venue: Panchkula. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024