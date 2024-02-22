KIUG 2023: Chitkara University complete hat-trick of men's table tennis gold; GNDU move up to fourth spot

Chitkara University completed a clean sweep of table tennis gold medals in the ongoing fourth Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi here on Thursday. While the men's paddlers delivered another dominating performance to complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium, the women's team clinched their first-ever title for Chitkara University. Chitkara's men's team, which first won the title in the second edition in Bengaluru and retained the title in Lucknow last year, thrashed Chandigarh University 3-0 while the women defeated SNDT University by an identical margin.

Yashansh Malik started Chitkara's march with a 14-12, 11-8, 11-7 win over Khelendrajit Yengkhom and then Wesley Do Rosariya and Reagan Albuquerque did not break much sweat in getting past their respective opponents to retain the gold medal in the final that lasted just 45 minutes. Earlier in the day, Chitkara's tactics of playing the defensive Anjali Rohilla against Samruddhi Kulkarni of SNDT University paid dividend as they sailed through to the final. Anjali defeated Samruddhi 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 in the second match after Suhana Saini gave them a winning start against Swapnali Narale to end any chances of an SNDT fightback.

At the shooting range in Kahilipara, Ashi Chouksey of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) bagged the women 50m Rifle 3-position gold with a total of 462.9 points. Manipal University's Nischal (462.2) and Ashi's teammate Sift Kaur Samra (450.4) won the silver and bronze medal respectively.Ashi, Sift and Vanshika Sahil also bagged the team gold for GNDU with a total of 1756 points. The two gold medals helped GNDU move up to fourth spot in the medals tally with four gold, two silver and a bronze. Jain University continue to top the standings with eight gold, five silver and five bronze while Chandigarh University is in second position with six gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Swimmer Bhumi Gupta added a gold medal for Chandigarh University in 200m Medley with a timing of 2:32.43s while Akash Kaushal added a gold to the University's tally from the weightlifting competition in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Kaushal clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 297 kg (135kg in snatch and 162kg in Clean & Jerk) while Vishnu Bhoi (287kg) and Prathyush (274kg) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Results Football

Men: Adamas University beat University of Kerala 2-1 Women:Guru Jambheshwar University beat Chaudhary Bansi Lal University 2-0; University of Madras beat Goa University 5-0

Hockey Men:Pool A: Manomanium Sundarnar University beat Lovely Professional University 5-2;

Chandigarh University beat Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 5-3 Pool B: Guru Nanak Dev University drew with Rabindranath Tagore University 4-4; Bengaluru City University beat Sambalpur University 6-0

Women: Pool A: ITM University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 5-2; Sambalpur University beat Guru Nanak Dev University 4-1

Pool B: Ranchi University beat Rabindranath Tagore University 1-0; Maharshi Dayanand University drew with Punjabi University 3-3 Shooting

Women: 10m Air Rifle: Gold - Jasmeen Kaur (Punjabi Uni) 253.8; Silver - Devanshi Kataria (Uni of Rajasthan) 251.4; Bronze - Kajal Kumari (Manipal Uni) 228.3

50m Rifle 3-position: Gold - Ashi Chouksey (GND Univ) 462.9pts; Silver - Nischal (Manipal Uni) 462.2; Bronze - Sift Kaur Samra (GND Univ) 450.4 50m Rifle 3-position Team: Gold - Gurunanak Dev University 1756; Silver - Panjab University 1736; Bronze - Savitribai Phule University 1728. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)