Left Menu

Warner misses 3rd T20I against NZ due to adductor soreness, likely to be fit for IPL

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 24-02-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 09:53 IST
Warner misses 3rd T20I against NZ due to adductor soreness, likely to be fit for IPL
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Dashing Australia opener David Warner is likely to be fit for the start of next month's IPL after missing the final T20I against New Zealand here due to adductor soreness.

The 37-year-old, who retired from Tests and ODIs last month, will take seven to 10 days to regain his full fitness.

''Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,'' Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy. He will quit the shortest format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Warner had captained Delhi Capitals last year following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident and emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team with 516 runs, including six fifties.

He was booed off the ground by the Kiwi supporters after scoring 32 in 20 balls in the opening T20 game against New Zealand in Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024