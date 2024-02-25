Left Menu

Soccer-Former England, QPR forward Stan Bowles dies aged 75

Former England and Queens Park Rangers forward Stan Bowles has died at the age of 75, his daughter and the Championship club said on Saturday. He was capped by England five times. "Sad to be writing this but dad has passed away," daughter Tracey Bowles wrote on Facebook.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 02:09 IST
Former England and Queens Park Rangers forward Stan Bowles has died at the age of 75, his daughter and the Championship club said on Saturday. Bowles, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2015, made 315 appearances for QPR, scoring 97 goals. He was capped by England five times.

"Sad to be writing this but dad has passed away," daughter Tracey Bowles wrote on Facebook. "He was with all the family and went peacefully." Bowles started his professional career at Manchester City before playing for QPR, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, among others.

"All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace," QPR said in a statement. "The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course."

