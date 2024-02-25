Left Menu

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, India batter Shikhar Dhawan flag off Gurugram Marathon 2024

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and India batter Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday flag off the Gurugram Marathon 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and India batter Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday flag off the Gurugram Marathon 2024. During the event, motivated runners of all ages and skill levels took to the streets, igniting a surge of enthusiasm and resolve throughout the city. Around 40,000 people are participating in the Gurugram Marathon 2024 to conquer distances varying from 5km to a full 42.2km.

The first phase of this marathon, organized in four stages, started at 4:30 am, the full marathon of 42.2 km. After this, the 21.1 km half marathon started at 6.30 am then the third 10 km race began at 7:30 am and the last segment of the marathon was a 5 km run for fun. Speaking during the time marathon, Dhawan said, "It is important to give yourself one hour a day. Along with physical and mental health is also important."

Chief Minister Khattar emphasized the value of such gatherings in encouraging physical fitness and a sense of community during his speech at the occasion. He articulated his aspiration for Gurugram to become a premier centre for athletics and marathons, taking cues from well-established events in other big cities. "A segment has also been released for Log 42 km run. And people have also started the 21km marathon at 6:30 am. The message of our marathon is Run for Zero Hunger," Khattar said.

Meanwhile, the star batter Dhawan is gearing up for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In the last session of the tournament, the 38-year-old batter scored 373 runs in 11 innings. He was named the captain in the list of players retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

