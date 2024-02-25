Left Menu

World Para-Badminton Championships: Pramod Bhagat beats Daniel Bethell to clinch gold medal

Indian Para-Badminton player Pramod Bhagat on Sunday scripted a fine comeback to claim a gold medal in the World Para-Badminton Championships.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 13:15 IST
World Para-Badminton Championships: Pramod Bhagat beats Daniel Bethell to clinch gold medal
Pramod Bhagat (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian Para-Badminton player Pramod Bhagat on Sunday scripted a fine comeback to claim a gold medal in the World Para-Badminton Championships. Pramod defeated Daniel Bethell of the United Kingdom 14-21, 21-15, 21-14 (2:1) to claim the medal in a marathon match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes in the final of the MS SL3 category.

In the semifinals, the ace shuttler defeated India's Manoj Sarkar in a tight 3-set match. The match lasted 75 minutes with the first set going to the wire and eventually Pramod getting the better of Manoj. The second set also like the first had nothing to differentiate between the two and was taken by Manoj. The last and final decider went to the wire with nothing to differentiate between the 2 athletes and finally, Pramod managed to pip Manoj and seal his spot in the finals. The final score read. 23-21, 20-22 and 21-18.

Earlier in the day, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar clinched the gold medals in their respective matches. Suhas beat Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in straight games to clinch the gold medal in the Side Lower (SL) 4 final, while Krishna played an edge-of-the-seat thriller against Lin Naili, claiming 22-20, 22-20 victory in the SH6 final against the Chinese player. However, Manisha Ramadass suffered a defeat in the Side Upper (SU) 5 title in the final on Sunday, losing to Yang Qiu Xia of China 16-21, 16-21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024