Left Menu

Cricket-England 145 all out, setting India target of 192 to win

England were all out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 192 on day three of the fourth test in Ranchi on Sunday. Zak Crawley (60) was England's top scorer, while Jonny Bairstow made 30. India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5-51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-22) impressed with the ball.

Reuters | Ranchi | Updated: 25-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 16:03 IST
Cricket-England 145 all out, setting India target of 192 to win
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

England were all out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 192 on day three of the fourth test in Ranchi on Sunday. Zak Crawley (60) was England's top scorer, while Jonny Bairstow made 30.

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5-51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-22) impressed with the ball. The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024