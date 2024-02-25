"Fans got me pumped up": RCB's Meghana following match-winning fifty against UP Warriorz in WPL

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Sabbineni Meghana said on Sunday that the support of the team's '12th Man Army', i.e the fans really "pumped her up" during her match-winning half-century against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday. From the moment captain Smriti Mandhana stepped up for the toss, the RCB 12th-Man Army was boldly and vocally behind their home team at a packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their WPL Season 2 opener.

The rousing and overwhelming support, exemplifying RCB's cohesive community, pumped up Sabbineni Meghana (53 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six) representing RCB for the first time to stitch a game-turning 71-run partnership with Richa Ghosh (62 in 37 balls, with 12 fours). The fourth-wicket stand boosted RCB from 54 for 3 to a solid total of 157 for 6, as they kickstarted their campaign with a win in the season season. Despite knocks from Grace Harris (38 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Shweta Sehrawat (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and a six), Asha Sobhana's fantastic spell of 5/22 left UPW two runs short of the win.

Meghana acknowledged the contribution of the fan support, and spoke about what it meant for her as a RCB fan herself to score a half-century on RCB's home debut in the WPL. "It (the fans' support) really got me pumped up. I do not know, like I was in a completely different zone. There is nothing I could hear," Meghana said at the post-match press conference after the thrilling win on late Saturday night.

The knock encapsulated Meghana's journey from a passionate RCB supporter off the field for a decade to being part of the tribe, playing a powerful matchwinner for her dream team. "It was just me and the ball. Yeah, it is obviously RCB. I have been always a huge RCB fan, me and my sister, from the last ten years, so it was really a nice feeling playing here." Speaking about what shots gave her the most satisfaction, Meghana said, "That step out six off Rajeshwari (Gayakwad). That was good. And also the late cut I have played, which I do not usually play."

Meghana, who has been working on improving her range on the leg side, added that it was a breeze batting with the aggressive Richa at the other end. "It is just that there was no pressure batting with her. We are getting those boundaries, singles, there was no pressure. Like almost eight to ten runs per over easily, we were getting. We wanted to continue that as long as possible so that we can get a good total on the board," Meghana said.

Revealing the advice from skipper Smriti about how to bat at number three, Meghana said she was told to just go after the ball if it was in her range. "Smriti just told me this is my first time going one down. I was an opening batter all these years. So she was just telling me, like, utilize the power play as much as you can." "Get those boundaries like how you bat naturally in the powerplay. So even in the role clarity meetings we had, that is what we were discussing, that if there is an early wicket, you walk in and you still use the power play. There is no pressure on you to stay there or whatever. So I was just in my head, that if it is in my range, I just have to go for it," Meghana said.

After the batting display from Meghana and Richa, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana ran through the opponents with a five-wicket haul, including three strikes in a single over. Meghana said Asha had been a matchwinner throughout and the WPL and RCB had provided her a massive platform to showcase her talent. "I have known Asha for the last 15 years. She has been such a great bowler. I think it is a great platform for her to show her potential and she is doing it brilliantly. So she has always been a match-winner. We play for the South Central Railway team as well, so, yeah, even there she used to be like, she is a really good match winner for us and, yeah, I think she is just doing what she used to do," the RCB batter further mentioned.

RCB and their 12th-man army now await their opponents from Gujarat in their second game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

