Zelenskiy warns Ukrainian unity at 'most difficult' moment
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Sunday that Ukraine had reached the hardest stage for maintaining unity which was crucial for the war effort against Russia.
"Now is the most difficult moment for our unity, and if we all fall apart, from the outside and God forbid inside, then this will be the weakest moment. It has not happened yet," the Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kyiv
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Kharkiv swept by fire after Russian drones strike petrol station
"Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview: Granting Russian Leader a Platform to Promote His Agenda – and Indirect Support to Donald Trump"
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russian drones kill 7 people, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia's military drone production ramping up, says defence minister