Zelenskiy warns Ukrainian unity at 'most difficult' moment

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:55 IST
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Sunday that Ukraine had reached the hardest stage for maintaining unity which was crucial for the war effort against Russia.

"Now is the most difficult moment for our unity, and if we all fall apart, from the outside and God forbid inside, then this will be the weakest moment. It has not happened yet," the Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Kyiv.

