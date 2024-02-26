US midfielder Weston McKennie likely to miss national team games with dislocated shoulder
Midfielder Weston McKennie will likely miss the CONCACAF Nations League finals at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium next month after dislocating his left shoulder.
McKennie was injured while playing for Juventus on Sunday. He assisted on two goals for the first time in the Italian league before exiting the 3-2 win over Frosinone three minutes from time after landing awkwardly.
Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot also injured his left foot in the match.
McKennie is a key member of the United States national team and the Americans face Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium, with the final three days later.
Panama plays Mexico in the other semifinal.
Juventus said it was still evaluating the timeframes for how long both players will be out.
