"He should be part of squad": Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Partey's availability for Sheffield clash

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta on Thursday revealed that defensive midfielder Thomas Partey should be a part of the Gunners squad for their upcoming Premier League clash against Sheffield United. Partey has been on the sidelines since October after picking up a serious thigh injury in training. With Arsenal currently two points behind league leaders Liverpool, Partey's return would certainly give a boost to the squad and the chances of lifting their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season.

"Thomas had a session before the last game and now he's done two consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday," Arteta said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website. Along with Partey, Arsenal fans could also see the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Gabriel Jesus.

The trio's return is possible but Arteta is willing to wait and see how they perform in their next two training sessions ahead of the game. "Those ones are possible but we have to wait and see, especially with the last two sessions that we have on Saturday and Sunday. If that's the case, they might be available on Monday," Arteta said.

"Well he's (Jesus) fit enough, but knowing how long he will last is something different probably, but we didn't want to take any risks after the result that we had against Newcastle. Obviously, we need him fit. He's a massive player for us and we want to make sure that now we load the players in the right way," he added. Arsenal are currently on a six-game win streak, they will look to extend it to seven by clinching three points against Sheffield United on Monday.

Sheffield are currently at the bottom of the table with just 13 points, they will be looking to improve their position and move out of the relegation zone. (ANI)

