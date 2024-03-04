Left Menu

Soccer-Mercury 13 group makes first acquisition with Italian club Como Women

The group, led by Victoire Cogevina Reynal and Mario Malave, last year announced plans to invest $100 million in acquiring women's soccer clubs in Europe and Latin America. Mercury 13 say they aim to transform Como into one of Europe's foremost clubs and provide a nurturing environment for players to flourish in their careers, on and off the pitch.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:03 IST
Soccer-Mercury 13 group makes first acquisition with Italian club Como Women

Mercury 13, a women's football multi-club ownership group, unveiled their first portfolio team on Monday after acquiring a controlling stake in Como Women from Italy's Serie A. The group, led by Victoire Cogevina Reynal and Mario Malave, last year announced plans to invest $100 million in acquiring women's soccer clubs in Europe and Latin America.

Mercury 13 say they aim to transform Como into one of Europe's foremost clubs and provide a nurturing environment for players to flourish in their careers, on and off the pitch. "Through innovative partnerships with forward looking sponsors, we are determined to transform Como Women into a symbol of empowerment and celebration of women in Italy and beyond," Cogevina Reynal said in a statement.

"Through football we are confident we can become a paradigm of success and an important example of what happens when society gives women the place and the opportunities they deserve." Como have been involved in women's football since 1997, and a new club was formed in 2020 when they were unable to register for the Serie B championship, with local businessman Stefano Verga taking over ASD Riozzese, later renamed FC Como Women.

They gained promotion to Serie A in 2022 and last season survived in the top flight, the first season of professionalism in Italian women's football. Como finished seventh in the first phase of this season, where they compete against many teams owned by established Serie A men's clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Fiorentina.

Verga will remain as club president and shareholder, alongside existing owners, while Cogevina Reynal and Malave will join the club's board of directors. "For years, I've dreamed of this club having what it truly deserves," Verga said. "Since I met Victoire and Mario I've been fascinated by their vision and the determination they have to transform women's football.

"It has brought me great joy and pride that a group with the calibre of talent of Mercury 13 has chosen us as their first investment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024