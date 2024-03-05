Left Menu

Smriti, Jemimah Deepti in top base price bracket in The Hundred draft

Updated: 05-03-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:48 IST
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are the three Indians placed in the highest reserve price bracket for overseas cricketers in the upcoming The Hundred draft.

The Indian trio is joined by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the four overseas players with a reserved/base price of GBP 50,000.

A total of fifteen Indian players have registered for the upcoming The Hundred draft which will be held on March 20 in London. Pacer Renuka Thakur has a reserve price of GBP 30,00 while the big-hitting Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil have a base price of GBP 17,500 each.

Other Indians in the draft include Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Yastika Bhatia and the seasoned duo of Shikha Pandey and Veda Krishnamurthy.

