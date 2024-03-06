Left Menu

Olympics-French women's gymnastics coach suspended amid investigation into abuse - director

The French women's artistic gymnastics coach, Dimitru Pop, was provisionally suspended amid an investigation into violence and abuse less than five months before the Paris Olympics, the French gymnastics federation's technical director told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:28 IST
Pop did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The investigation was launched by the French sports ministry last May. "He has been suspended. At this stage, we have no comment to share. The Federation will answer all questions as part of the investigation," the French gymnastics federation's technical director Kevinn Rabaud, said.

The Sports ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, either. The women's team clinched their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics when they took bronze in the world championships last October.

Pop is one of three coaches of the women's team within the French federation. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

