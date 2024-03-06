Arvind Kejriwal felicitates Delhi's Asian Games medal-winning athletes, says, "Govt will provide complete assistance to athletes"

In a gesture of recognition and support, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal honoured 11 athletes and 3 coaches from Delhi who achieved remarkable success at the Asian Games 2022. During a ceremony held on Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal presented cash incentives amounting to Rs 1 crore for gold medalists, Rs 75 lakhs for silver, and Rs 50 lakhs for bronze medalists under the cash incentive scheme.

Emphasising the government's commitment to athlete welfare, the CM reiterated the resolve to provide unwavering support at all levels. Highlighting Delhi's pioneering sports policy, he pledged further enhancements to foster talent development. Recognising the challenges faced by athletes during their journey, he asserted the government's provision of financial aid through schemes like 'Play and Progress' and 'Mission Excellence'.

Additionally, CM Arvind Kejriwal urged athletes nationwide to engage with Delhi Sports University to contribute towards nurturing budding talents. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Sports Minister Aatishi, MLA Dilip Pandey, and other dignitaries, reaffirming the government's dedication to promoting sports excellence. Delhi's CM, Arvind Kejriwal, started his address with a congratulatory message to the athletes for bringing laurels to India. "I know many of you personally. You bring glory to Delhi and the country year after year. We're proud of you and the whole country is proud of you. I congratulate the coaches too for honing the skills of the athletes."

"As Atishi said, when you win a medal there, even if we may be fighting among ourselves within the country, but when you keep the tricolour flying high there and the national anthem is played in front of the whole world, this unites the entire nation. We forget all our differences and feel that our boys and girls have made the country proud. Keep moving forward in the same way, our wishes are with you," the Delhi CM mentioned as quoted in a release from the Delhi Government. CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed, "I understand that you all have struggled a lot, this achievement cannot be attained so easily. You all have struggled a lot, you all have sacrificed, you have endured hardships, and then you have achieved this. We try everything possible to support you as much as we can in your struggle."

"I always say that our country of 140 crore people is rich in talent and there is no shortage of talent in our country. When we stop at a traffic signal and often see poor children begging, who, to get alms, display their gymnastic skills. You won't find such flexibility even in professional gymnasts. So, if those poor kids are given the right opportunity, they may even surpass the world's top gymnasts," the CM added. CM Arvind Kejriwal further added that in our country, in every neighbourhood, village and city, there is immense talent, struggling without opportunities and support. It was the responsibility of governments to provide these opportunities and facilities, but the deficiency persisted in various governments.

"I'm not blaming any one government; we all need to work together. When our government was formed, we endeavoured to uplift and support emerging talents as much as possible. Upon searching, we found that many states in our country have excellent policies. So, we diligently gathered policies from all around and strived to create the best policy in the country," he added. The Delhi CM shared, "At that time, when we formulated the policy, it was the country's best policy, but I have been informed that in the past two to three years, some improvements have been made in some states as well. We will also incorporate those changes made by some states, and once again, our policy in Delhi will be the best in the country. Learning from the changes others have made, we will implement them in other states as well. Another goal of ours is to create infrastructure in India. As some athletes have pointed out, we have also made significant efforts to improve them. We have made efforts to create infrastructure."

"The most important thing is that when an athlete is struggling, no one helps them, but when they win and bring home a gold medal, the whole world gathers around to take photos with them and to award them. But when they are struggling, no one supports them. If they get a little support during that time, they can make significant progress. We learn from other countries; for example, in China, they say that from childhood, an athlete is identified, nurtured, and groomed," the Delhi CM said. CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned, "We have taken some steps in this direction for India. Firstly, we have introduced the 'Play and Progress' scheme, under which, if a child shows talent in India up to the age of 17, we provide them with an annual amount of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakhs to develop their talent. This allows them to afford coaching, improve their diet, and purchase necessary equipment. In this 'Play and Progress' initiative, from 2018 to 2022, within four years, we have assisted 1,500 children with a total sum of Rs 32 crores."

Kejriwal said in addition, we have our 'Mission Excellence' program, under which we provide Rs 16 lakhs to individuals who show talent above the national and international levels to prepare themselves through coaching, diet, and purchasing Indian goods. In the past four years, we have assisted 400 athletes with a total of Rs 25 crores. "Besides these, for those who excel in the Olympics, Asian Games, and National/International Games, we provide cash awards, under the 'Cash Incentive Scheme'. Gold medalists in the Olympics receive Rs 3 crores, silver medalists receive Rs 2 crores and bronze medalists receive Rs 1 crore. Gold medalists in the Asian Games receive Rs1 crore, silver medalists receive Rs 75 lakhs and bronze medalists receive Rs 50 lakhs. Coaches are also encouraged through these incentives," the CM added.

The Chief Minister stated, "We introduced the Sports University a few years back, which is still under process and the construction is yet to begin. We have inaugurated a Delhi Sports School in line with this and 15,000 students applied for admission in that school in the last year. Rigorous competitions were conducted, and 172 students were selected for admission from those 15000 applicants. These students are from 6th to 9th standards. We have selected these 172 students and we're giving them professional training." The Chief Minister also talked to the students and coaches at the school and said that their enthusiasm made him feel proud and happy.

He said, "I felt that Delhi would excel on International Sports platforms in the coming years. These 172 students are being trained for 10 Olympic games, which include Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Swimming, Shooting, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. They are provided with the best facilities, and equipment to prepare for the games. Best coaches have been hired to train them." "They work hard and get trained for their sports throughout the day. We also ensure that these students do not miss out on education. We have enrolled them in 6th to 9th classes and they are simultaneously getting taught for their courses. This school is affiliated with the Delhi Board of Secondary Education", he added.

"In the future, when they pursue higher education, they will get a BA degree from the Sports department. If at all, some students are not able to pursue sports for some reason, they'll be able to continue their education with a BA degree, just like any other BA, or B.Com Degrees. These students will have bachelor's degrees in Cricket and Badminton, and it would be the same as any other degree." In this Sports School, sports are education. The students can play and train all day long.

He added, "I believe that a student who starts training from 6th standard onwards, would be able to do wonders. I saw this enthusiasm in the students and the coaches I talked to, their only goal is to get a gold medal in the Olympics. Their mission is clear, just like Arjun aiming at the fish's eye. While the number of medals they bring in the future depends on their hard work and dedication, they are daring to have that dream. I assured all those students that we would provide them with everything they would need in the process." Addressing the audience, he said, "I would also request all of you, the sportspersons, present here to get connected to the Sports University and help us make this dream true with your valuable contribution. Eleven sports persons are getting awarded today, I hope we have another 1100 sportspersons getting awarded in the coming years. We are praying for this for the entire nation, not just for Delhi. We have to get medals for the whole nation."

The Chief Minister concluded the speech by congratulating the awardees . While congratulating the awardees, Sports Minister Atishi said, "We are proud of you and your performance in the Asian Games. India might be divided by language and beliefs, but it is your sport that unites all Indians. When our players represent India at various national and international games, all people are united to cheer for them. When our players win medals, and our tricolour is hoisted high, we are filled with pride. That feeling cannot be described in words."

She added that when any sportsperson wins a medal for the country, everyone sees those moments of victory and celebrates it. But in reality, there are many sacrifices and hard work that go behind that victory. Sportspersons have to dedicate their time to preparation, and their life goes by a dedicated schedule for it. But when they win, every Indian feels proud of them. Atishi said, "I would like to thank every sportsperson present here today, on behalf of all the people of India. I am happy to share that, in the past 9 years, the Kejriwal government has brought many schemes to support the sports persons in their preparation and training journey."

Recently, we also started our Delhi Sports University where students are being provided with international-level training to master their sport. With various other schemes for sports persons and the University like this, our Chief Minister's only focus is on how India can get more and more Olympic medals. She said, "We have been regularly supporting our players with various schemes such as mission excellence. Now we have also started Delhi Sports University where budding players have been selected from all across India for training in 10 Olympic sports. Today, I assure you that the Kejriwal Government will always support the players whenever they need any kind of support from us." (ANI)

