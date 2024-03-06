Left Menu

Jonny Bairstow to step in his 100th Test in Dharamshala

England star batter Jonny Bairstow is set to play his 100th Test as England gears up to face India in the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday

Jonny Bairstow (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England star batter Jonny Bairstow is set to play his 100th Test as England gears up to face India in the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Bairstow has scored 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Other than Bairstow, some other players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100). Earlier in the day, England announced the squad for the last Test of the five-match series where right-arm seamer Mark Wood will be seen replacing Ollie Robinson in the team.

India are leading the series 3-1. England Playing XI for Dharamsala Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C) Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

India's updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

