Left Menu

BAI announces cash rewards, Indian women badminton team to get Rs 35 lakh for BATC triumph

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 18:59 IST
BAI announces cash rewards, Indian women badminton team to get Rs 35 lakh for BATC triumph
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's badminton team will get cash incentive of Rs 35 lakh for winning the country's maiden gold medal at the Asia Team Championship (BATC) last month, the national federation announced on Thursday.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced cash rewards of Rs 1.12 crore overall, which includes Rs 12 lakh for the Asian Games men's doubles champion duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Asian Games men's singles bronze medallist HS Prannoy will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the silver medal-winning men's team in Hangzhou will collectively get a sum of Rs 40 lakh.

The support staff accompanying the women's team at BATC and the Asian Games men's side will also earn Rs 8 lakh each, the BAI stated.

The BAI has also rewarded 2023 BWF World Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty (Rs 1 lakh), Badminton Asia Junior U-15 boys singles champion Bornil Aakash Changmai (Rs 2 lakh), U-17 girls singles silver medallist Tanvi Sharma (Rs 1 lakh) and U-15 boys singles bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra (Rs 50,000).

The 45th Indian Masters National Badminton Championships, slated to be held in Panchkula from March 16, will have a prize purse of Rs 18 lakh, the federation added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready For A Parabolic Rally With Dogecoin (DOGE) And Retik Finance (RETIK) In March

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready For A Parabolic Rally With Dogecoin (DOGE) And Retik ...

 United States
2
Ecosystem Visionaries to Unveil Future Trends at Startup Mahakumbh

Ecosystem Visionaries to Unveil Future Trends at Startup Mahakumbh

 India
3
Philip Morris International's India affiliate reinforces its commitment to #inspireinclusion, this International Women's Day

Philip Morris International's India affiliate reinforces its commitment to #...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024