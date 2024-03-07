BAI announces cash rewards, Indian women badminton team to get Rs 35 lakh for BATC triumph
The Indian women's badminton team will get cash incentive of Rs 35 lakh for winning the country's maiden gold medal at the Asia Team Championship (BATC) last month, the national federation announced on Thursday.
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced cash rewards of Rs 1.12 crore overall, which includes Rs 12 lakh for the Asian Games men's doubles champion duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Asian Games men's singles bronze medallist HS Prannoy will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the silver medal-winning men's team in Hangzhou will collectively get a sum of Rs 40 lakh.
The support staff accompanying the women's team at BATC and the Asian Games men's side will also earn Rs 8 lakh each, the BAI stated.
The BAI has also rewarded 2023 BWF World Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty (Rs 1 lakh), Badminton Asia Junior U-15 boys singles champion Bornil Aakash Changmai (Rs 2 lakh), U-17 girls singles silver medallist Tanvi Sharma (Rs 1 lakh) and U-15 boys singles bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra (Rs 50,000).
The 45th Indian Masters National Badminton Championships, slated to be held in Panchkula from March 16, will have a prize purse of Rs 18 lakh, the federation added.
