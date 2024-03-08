Left Menu

Sailing-Brauer becomes first American woman to race solo around the world

Sailor Cole Brauer has become the first American woman to race solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, completing a journey spanning 30,000 miles after 130 days at sea. Australia's Kay Cottee was the first woman to accomplish the feat non-stop, setting sail from Sydney Harbour in November 1987 and returning 189 days later.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 11:54 IST
Sailing-Brauer becomes first American woman to race solo around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sailor Cole Brauer has become the first American woman to race solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, completing a journey spanning 30,000 miles after 130 days at sea. Brauer set off from A Coruna in Spain on Oct. 29 to circumnavigate the globe via the three great capes of Africa, Australia and South America as part of the Global Solo Challenge race. She returned to the Spanish port city on Thursday.

Despite sustaining rib injuries around the midpoint of the race, the 29-year-old finished in second place. She was the youngest skipper and the only female sailor in the fleet of 16 boats.

"This is really cool and so overwhelming in every sense of the word," NBC News quoted Brauer as saying. "It would be amazing if there was just one girl that saw me and said, 'Oh, I can do that too.'"

In 1978, Poland's Krystyna Chojnowska-Liskiewicz became the first woman to complete a solo circumnavigation of the globe. She set sail from the Canary Islands in March 1976 and returned in April 1978. Australia's Kay Cottee was the first woman to accomplish the feat non-stop, setting sail from Sydney Harbour in November 1987 and returning 189 days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024