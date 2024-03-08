Olympics-IOC to discuss Russians, Belarusians joining Paris 2024 ceremony on March 19
Updated: 08-03-2024 19:42 IST
The participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be discussed at the next International Olympic Committee executive board meeting on March 19, the IOC said on Wednesday.
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes joining the Paralympics would not march in their opening ceremony.
