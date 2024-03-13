Left Menu

Rugby-England's Feyi-Waboso out of France Six Nations clash due to concussion

The 21-year-old made his first start for England in their 23-22 victory over Ireland on Saturday, helping his side with a crucial carry that led to Marcus Smith's last-minute drop goal. He then felt the effects of a knock to the head during the game and reported concussion symptoms.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 01:35 IST
Rugby-England's Feyi-Waboso out of France Six Nations clash due to concussion
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss Saturday's Six Nations game against France in Lyon because of concussion. The 21-year-old made his first start for England in their 23-22 victory over Ireland on Saturday, helping his side with a crucial carry that led to Marcus Smith's last-minute drop goal.

He then felt the effects of a knock to the head during the game and reported concussion symptoms. "We don't take any risks with that sort of stuff," attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said. "There was no major incident. He had a knock and didn't feel quite right, so he reported the symptoms and then was removed accordingly.

"He's obviously gutted, but being the smart lad he is, he reported his symptoms. He did the right thing." Elliot Daly, who started the opening matches, will likely replace Feyi-Waboso on the wing as England ruled out replacing him in their 36-man training squad.

Ireland are top with 16 points ahead of England in second on 12 while France are fourth and level on 11 with third-placed Scotland ahead of the last round of matches this weekend.

