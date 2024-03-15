Left Menu

Soccer-Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash

We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good." Hojlund scored in six successive games across all competitions, with eight goals in his last eight games, before a muscle injury sidelined him for four games, including United's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round. United are languishing in sixth in the Premier League and face a red-hot Liverpool side who are level on points at the top of the table with Arsenal, although they trail the Gunners on goal difference.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to have several key players back from injury for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Sunday, with Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all training this week.

"They returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and today we had a session that they were all training," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. "I think (they will be available). We have, (Saturday) one session. We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good." Hojlund scored in six successive games across all competitions, with eight goals in his last eight games, before a muscle injury sidelined him for four games, including United's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round.

United are languishing in sixth in the Premier League and face a red-hot Liverpool side who are level on points at the top of the table with Arsenal, although they trail the Gunners on goal difference. Facing their north west rivals adds some spice to the match at Old Trafford.

"Some games are bigger than others, I think Manchester United against Liverpool is always a big game. I am looking forward to it," Ten Hag said. "The fans see it as a very big game and they are very eager for us to win ... our fans have to be loud. "In such games, we always achieve good performances. I don't think in any really high-rated game that we had any lows. They are very consistent, we need our best to beat them."

The FA Cup is the only silverware United remain in the hunt for amid a tough season for Ten Hag's side. They lost to Manchester City in last year's final at Wembley. United will be the more rested of the two sides after Liverpool clobbered Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday in the Europa League. United have not played since they defeated Everton 2-0 with penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have lifted the FA Cup 12 times, second only to Arsenal's 14, while Liverpool have hoisted eight.

