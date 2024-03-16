Left Menu

Bangladesh replace Litton Das with Jaker Ali for third ODI against Sri Lanka

In-form batter Jaker Ali has replaced Litton in the squad for the third ODI. Jaker recently impressed with his influential knock of 68 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He also has 84 List A appearances to his name in which he has amassed 1918 runs at an average of 34.87.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:50 IST
Bangladesh replace Litton Das with Jaker Ali for third ODI against Sri Lanka
Litton Das (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh have released opening batter Litton Das from the third ODI against Sri Lanka. This is the first time in almost three years, Litton has lost his place in the team. The last time he was dropped from Bangladesh's squad was against Pakistan in 2021.

In-form batter Jaker Ali has replaced Litton in the squad for the third ODI. Jaker recently impressed with his influential knock of 68 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He also has 84 List A appearances to his name in which he has amassed 1918 runs at an average of 34.87. While Jaker has been flying high on the back of his recent performances, Litton has struggled to put runs on the board. He has two ducks to his name in the two ODI games and even floundered in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He registered scores of 0, 36 and 7 in the three matches which saw Sri Lanka emerge victorious with a 2-1 series win. With the ODI series currently level at 1-1, the chairman of the Bangladesh selection panel, Gazi Ashraf Hossain gave his views on Jaker's addition to the squad and stated that his inclusion could provide more flexibility in the middle order to the team.

"With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order. Considering Litton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad," Gazi Ashraf Hossain was quoted as saying in a BCB release. Bangladesh have two openers in their squad - Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan. One of them could line up with Soumya Sarkar who struck 68 in the last ODI.

The third ODI will be played on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024