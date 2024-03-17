Hockey India ropes in services of Dennis Van De Poole for goalkeeping camp ahead of Paris Olympics

Aiding the Indian men's hockey team's preparations for the Paris Olympic 2024, Hockey India has roped in the services of Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Poole. He will join the ongoing national coaching camp being held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will closely work with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera. The 10-day special goalkeeping camp overseen by Chief Coach Craig Fulton will end on March 26, a week before the team leaves for the Australia Tour, as per a Hockey India press release.

Dennis has been working with the Indian goalies for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019. Speaking about the significant camp ahead of India's tour of Australia, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, said, "This is a very important phase for the Indian men's team and everything they do in the months leading up to the Olympic Games will be crucial in achieving the desired result in Paris. In their quest for another podium finish, Hockey India is ensuring the team is provided with all the necessary support they need to fulfil this dream. We have re-emphasized the importance of these specialized coaching camps in goalkeeping and drag flicking. We are delighted to engage Dennis who has been closely working with this group of goalkeepers for nearly four years now and understands the minor tweaks needed to lift their performance."

The Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh backed this initiative calling it a 'game changer'. He said, "The initiatives we are taking now, particularly in core areas such as goalkeeping and drag flicking is a game changer and crucial in improving the collective performance of the team. We are leaving no stone unturned in helping the team with their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games."

The Paris Olympics will take place from July to August this year. Team India will be looking to go a few steps ahead this time. After securing bronze in 2021 Olympics, the first medal in men's hockey in 40 years, the 'Men in Blue' will be aiming for the gold, the country's first in men's hockey since 1980 and overall ninth gold. (ANI)

