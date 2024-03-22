Left Menu

Kalinina rallies to end Wozniacki''s Miami Open early. Haddad Maia also overcomes slow start

She had two children during her time away from the game.Wozniacki reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells this month but retired from the match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the second set because of a right foot issue.No. 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia also overcame a slow start in hot and humid conditions on the hard courts, rallying to beat Diane Parry 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

PTI | Miamigardens | Updated: 22-03-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 09:03 IST
Kalinina rallies to end Wozniacki''s Miami Open early. Haddad Maia also overcomes slow start

Anhelina Kalinina was down and almost out Thursday with former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki one point away from winning in straight sets at the Miami Open.

But the No. 32-seeded Ukrainian saved that match point and won the last five games of the second set before taking the third in a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the second round.

Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018 and retired from tennis at the same tournament two years later, returned to the sport last year. She had two children during her time away from the game.

Wozniacki reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells this month but retired from the match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the second set because of a right foot issue.

No. 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia also overcame a slow start in hot and humid conditions on the hard courts, rallying to beat Diane Parry 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. It was the Brazilian's first career victory in three tries against Parry, who won both previous matches on clay.

In other women's matches, No. 24 Katie Boulter advanced when Brenda Fruhvirtova retired from their match while trailing 7-6 (5), 1-0; No. 8 Maria Sakkari beat Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Townsend defeated No. 25 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2; No. 22 Anna Kalinskaya beat Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-2; and 17th-seeded Madison Keys defeated Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-4.

In men's action, 2016 finalist Kei Nishikori lost 6-3, 6-4 to Sebastian Ofner in his first match at this level since Indian Wells in 2021. The 12-time ATP Tour champion, who once climbed to fourth in the rankings, was competing in his first ATP Tour event since Atlanta in 2023.

The difference between practice and a match was evident, he said.

"Everybody gets little nerves and you get a little bit tight, and things can completely change," Nishikori said. "You know, during the practice you very relaxed and you hit the ball very clean. But it's not going to happen during the match. Some of these players, they don't give you free points." Elsewhere among the men, Canadian hardcourt specialist Felix-Auger Aliassime was an early winner, beating Adam Walton 7-5, 6-4.

The 32 seeded players were given first-round byes. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed in the women's draw, is expected to play her opening match against Paula Badosa on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024