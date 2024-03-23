Left Menu

Soccer-Sluggish start no bother for Dutch as they beat Scotland 4-0

The Netherlands shrugged off a slow start to go on and register an emphatic 4-0 victory over Scotland in their friendly international at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday, finishing strongly in a morale-boosting triumph. Substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen added two more in the last six minutes as the home team finished strongly.

The Netherlands shrugged off a slow start to go on and register an emphatic 4-0 victory over Scotland in their friendly international at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday, finishing strongly in a morale-boosting triumph. Tijjani Reijnders blasted home from outside the box in the 40th minute to set the Dutch on their way to a fourth successive win.

But they had to cling onto their lead, with Scotland twice hitting the woodwork, before 33-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the tally in the 72nd minute with a header from close range. Substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen added two more in the last six minutes as the home team finished strongly. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

