Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener. Sanju Samson leads RR with overseas players Buttler, Boult, and Hetmyer. LSG captain KL Rahul returns from injury. Playing 11 include Jaiswal, Ashwin for RR and de Kock, Stoinis for LSG. Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.
Hosts RR are playing with three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul returns from a quadricep injury to lead LSG.
Playing 11: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virginia State Senate passes resolution commending work of Indian American journalist
India's Samudrayaan set to explore ocean bed by 2025 end: Kiren Rijiju
Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Pegula upset at Indian Wells
Tennis-Djokovic makes winning return to Indian Wells
18 per cent of India's population requires assistive care solutions, says former DGHS