Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener. Sanju Samson leads RR with overseas players Buttler, Boult, and Hetmyer. LSG captain KL Rahul returns from injury. Playing 11 include Jaiswal, Ashwin for RR and de Kock, Stoinis for LSG. Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 15:14 IST
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

Hosts RR are playing with three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul returns from a quadricep injury to lead LSG.

Playing 11: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024