Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

Hosts RR are playing with three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul returns from a quadricep injury to lead LSG.

Playing 11: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)