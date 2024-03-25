Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham

City took top spot with a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday to reach 43 points but Beever-Jones struck in the second minute to boost the champions in their title defence. Chelsea did not have it all their own way as West Ham's Honoka Hayashi had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside but an 88th-minute strike from substitute Cuthbert wrapped up the win.

An early strike from Chelsea's Agnes Beever-Jones and a late goal from Erin Cuthbert sent the Blues back to the top of the Women's Super League table as they beat West Ham United 2-0 away on Sunday to edge ahead of Manchester City on goal difference. City took top spot with a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday to reach 43 points but Beever-Jones struck in the second minute to boost the champions in their title defence.

Chelsea did not have it all their own way as West Ham's Honoka Hayashi had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside but an 88th-minute strike from substitute Cuthbert wrapped up the win. Leicester City's game against Brighton & Hove Albion burst into life in the second half, with the home side taking the lead before the Seagulls eventually snatched a 3-2 win thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Elisabeth Terland.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Bethany England netted for a 1-0 win at bottom side Bristol City to become only the second woman after Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema to score 70 in the WSL. Sixth-placed Spurs have 25 points while City are languishing on six. The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool ended 0-0 to leave the visiting Reds in fourth spot on 29 points, one ahead of Manchester United, while third-placed Arsenal, who have 34 points, travel to Aston Villa in Sunday's late game.

