Baseball - Ohtani to address theft allegations against interpreter on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will address the media on Monday for the first time since his interpreter was fired by the MLB team amid allegations that he stole from the player to pay off gambling debts, the team's manager said on Sunday. "It's the right thing to do," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "I'm happy he's going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity."

USMNT blanks Mexico for 3rd straight Nations League title

Goals by Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna led the U.S. men's national team to a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League in Arlington, Texas, for a third consecutive title. Adams scored in the 45th minute and Reyna extended the lead in the 63rd.

NHL roundup: Preds stretch point streak to 17 games

Filip Forsberg scored the only goal with 5:14 remaining, Juuse Saros recorded his third shutout and the host Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 17 games by edging the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Saturday. Forsberg's 39th goal extended his goal streak to five games. He has six goals in his last five games and 10 over his last nine.

Tennis-Murray gives fans an effort to remember in Miami swan song

In what was his final appearance at the Miami Open, Andy Murray gave tennis fans a resolute performance to remember on Sunday in a 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) third round defeat to Czech Tomas Machac. For all his talent it is Murray's heart and refusal to wave the white flag that powered him to three grand slam titles and earned him respect from his fellow players and an army of fans.

Spring training roundup: Willy Adames (3 HRs), Brewers smack D-backs

Willy Adames went 3-for-3 with three homers, six RBIs and four runs to lift the host Milwaukee Brewers to a commanding 14-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. Adames went deep in the third, fifth and sixth to headline Milwaukee's 17-hit performance. Brice Turang contributed three hits and two RBIs for the Brewers, who also got home runs from Sal Frelick, Rhys Hoskins and Luis Lara in a rematch of a 2023 National League wild-card series that Arizona won 2-0.

Charlie Culberson can't make his pitch, cut by Braves

Charlie Culberson's attempt to reinvent himself as a pitcher at age 34 took a blow Saturday when he was released by the Atlanta Braves. The longtime utility man, who has 99 extra-base hits over an 11-year major league career, went to spring training this season with the Braves on a minor league deal as a right-handed pitcher.

Tennis-Sinner pulls off Miami great escape but no way out for Rune

Second seed Jannik Sinner pulled off a Miami Open great escape by coming back from the brink with a gritty 5-7 7-5 6-1 win over Tallon Griekspoor to move into the fourth round on Sunday. In contrast defending champion and third seed Daniil Medvedev had mostly drama free passage taking down Briton Cameron Norrie 7-5 6-1.

Tennis-Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round

It took Coco Gauff a while to wake up on Sunday, but when she did it was lights out for Oceane Dodin as the American third seed stormed back from 4-2 down to earn a 6-4 6-0 win and a place in the Miami Open fourth round. World number one Iga Swiatek was working the night shift at Hard Rock stadium but also had trouble getting in gear before taming Czech 26th seed Linda Noskova 6-7(7) 6-4 6-4 to keep her bid for a second "Sunshine Double" - back-to-back wins at Indian Wells and Miami Open - on track.

