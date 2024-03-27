Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Hawks shed 30-point deficit to edge Celtics

Dejounte Murray scored 19 points, dished out 15 assists and made the go-ahead basket with one minute left to help the Atlanta Hawks overcome a 30-point deficit and stun the visiting Boston Celtics 120-118 on Monday. De'Andre Hunter followed with a 3-pointer to up Atlanta's lead to four points with 10.1 seconds remaining. Jayson Tatum scored on a tip-in with 1.2 seconds left for Boston, but Atlanta was able to inbound the ball after a timeout to run out the clock.

Baseball-Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said on Monday he was the victim of theft by his former interpreter and that he had never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker in his first public remarks since the gambling scandal broke last week.

Ohtani's statement was the Japanese ballplayer's first remarks since the allegations of "massive theft" against Ippei Mizuhara surfaced, leading to the interpreter's firing by the team.

Spring training roundup: Yankees blank Mets to close spring

Clarke Schmidt allowed only one hit over five sharp innings as the host New York Yankees posted a two-hit shutout of the New York Mets, winning 3-0 to close their spring training schedule Monday in Tampa, Fla. Schmidt (1-0) struck out six batters and gave up two walks and a hit batter, and relievers Clay Holmes, Caleb Ferguson and Luke Weaver held the Mets to one hit, two hit batters and no walks over the next four innings.

Spring training roundup: Niko Goodrum, Twins rally past Braves

Yoyner Fajardo hit a game-tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Niko Goodrum broke the tie the next inning and the host Minnesota Twins scored five unanswered runs to charge past the Atlanta Braves 9-6 in their spring-training finale Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Goodrum scored Brian O'Keefe with a single in the seventh, and O'Keefe added a two-run double in the eighth for the Twins. Braves reliever Jake McSteen (0-1) blew the save in the sixth and gave up the three crucial runs on five hits over two innings.

Report: Packers signing K Greg Joseph

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph will stay in the NFC North and sign with the Green Bay Packers, his agent announced on social media Tuesday. The one-year contract is worth up to $1.295 million, NFL Network reported.

Dodgers trade LHP T.J. McFarland to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander T.J. McFarland from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash. Oakland placed the 34-year-old McFarland on its 40-day roster.

Comcast's Peacock and Amazon Prime Video to stream exclusive NFL games

Comcast's streaming service Peacock will exclusively feature the National Football League's Week 1 game, the NFL said on Tuesday, as part of its updated media distribution agreements for the 2024 season. Rival Amazon.com's Prime Video will exclusively stream the NFL Wild Card game this season, marking the second time an NFL playoff game will be available exclusively via a streaming service, the football league said.

Women's NCAA Tournament roundup: Caitlin Clark makes history in Iowa's win

Caitlin Clark scored 32 points while breaking the single-season NCAA scoring record and No. 1 seed Iowa escaped with a 64-54 win over No. 8 seed West Virginia in the second round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on Monday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (31-4) advance to play No. 5 seed Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in a Region 2 semifinal at Albany, N.Y. Iowa closed the game on a 12-2 run to secure the victory.

Tennis-Medvedev eases past Koepfer to reach Miami quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev took another step towards retaining a title for the first time in his career as the Russian third seed beat Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6(5) 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals. Medvedev overcame a shaky start and converted four break points while dropping serve just once to secure a spot in the last eight in Miami where he has yet to drop a set.

Motor racing-Aston Martin accept Alonso's Australian GP penalty

Aston Martin will not appeal a penalty that dropped Fernando Alonso from sixth to eighth at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix for "potentially dangerous" driving just before George Russell crashed. The double Formula One world champion was handed a 20 second penalty after he braked unusually early into turn six at Albert Park on the penultimate lap, with Mercedes driver Russell close behind and losing control.

