Soccer-Spain coach urges fans to put country above club loyalties
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said he was ashamed to hear some fans jeering Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Atletico rivals Real Madrid.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said he was ashamed to hear some fans jeering Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Atletico rivals Real Madrid. "It hurts me deeply that in my country they boo a player from the national team, the captain who is a role model for us. When I hear those jeers, as a Spaniard, I feel ashamed," De la Fuente told reporters on Tuesday.
"We have to leave the club loyalties aside. This is the Spanish national team, whether it's a friendly, whether it's official competition or not a competition." When asked about the incident, Brazil manager Dorvial Junior told reporters it was a complicated situation.
"I've seen a lot of things happen in football, but not something like this," he added.
