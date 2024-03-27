Left Menu

Lavia to miss rest of the season after injury setback to complete frustrating first year at Chelsea

PTI | London | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:29 IST
Lavia to miss rest of the season after injury setback to complete frustrating first year at Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia was ruled out of the rest of the season Wednesday after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury, completing a frustrating first year at the London club.

The 20-year-old Lavia joined Chelsea from relegated Southampton late in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million) but has only made one appearance in all competitions this season — as a 58th-minute substitute against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Dec. 27.

During that game, he sustained a "significant thigh injury,'' Chelsea said, and hasn't played since.

Lavia missed the first half of the season because of an ankle injury.

It ends any chances of Lavia playing for Belgium at the European Championship starting June.

The midfield anchorman rejected a proposed move to Liverpool to join Chelsea on a seven-year deal, having only played 29 times in the Premier League to that point.

Lavia played in the youth system at Anderlecht before moving to Manchester City in 2020 and then to Southampton in search of more playing time.

