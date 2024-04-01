Left Menu

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to field against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:24 IST
Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson (Photo: IPL/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI)in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. With the two out of two loss, Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being conventional slow beginners in the IPL. The Hardik Pandya-lead side suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad and were mauled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters in their following game.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan will be looking to keep their winning streak alive. The side claimed two clinical victories and are only one of the two teams yet to be beaten in the competition. Speaking at the time of toss, Samson said, "We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh, it's the first game of the season, will get help for the fast bowlers. We would like to keep on doing the same things. Sandeep misses out, he is not fit. Burger comes in."

Speaking at the time of toss Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said his side is hoping to play the brand of cricket everyone enjoys. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said, "We were planning to bowl first. It's quite exciting to be a part of this game. We always look forward to the future, need to follow the process. Looking forward to playing a brand of cricket everyone enjoys. Playing the same team."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah and Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey and Abid Mushtaq. Mumbai Indians Subs: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera and Shams Mulani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

