Left Menu

SRH win toss, elect to bowl against CSK in IPL

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:39 IST
SRH win toss, elect to bowl against CSK in IPL
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

SRH made one change in their playing XI of the previous match, bringing in Nitish Reddy in place of the unwell Mayank Agarwal.

CSK made three changes in their side. ''Mustafizur (Rahman) is not around, and Pathirana also has a niggle,'' said CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, adding, ''Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come into the side.'' The Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024