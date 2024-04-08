Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Danielle Collins wins 13th straight match for back-to-back titles

Danielle Collins is showing no signs of slowing down as she heads into retirement later this season, having won her second consecutive tournament on Sunday at the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina. The unseeded Collins crushed fourth-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on the clay surface in 77 minutes for her 13th consecutive match victory after winning the hard-court Miami Open a week earlier.

ATP roundup: Hubert Hurkacz wins at Estoril for 8th career title

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz powered his way to his first clay-court title, beating Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal. The No. 2 seed, Hurkacz recorded 15 aces in capturing his eighth career ATP Tour crown in the 87-minute match. He won 29 of 35 first-serve points and did not have to save any break points, while Martinez saved 3 of 5.

Clippers, Cavaliers tuning up for playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers are seeking more consistency on the offensive end, but the team's defense appears ready for the postseason. The Clippers (49-28) will aim for a complete effort when they face the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32) on Sunday.

Reports: S Kyle Dugger, Patriots agree to 4-year extension

The New England Patriots and star safety Kyle Dugger have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. Per reports, Dugger will receive a base value of $58 million for the contract, and the deal could be worth up to $66 million. It includes $32.5 million in guarantees.

JD Martinez's Mets debut on hold for 'a while'

JD Martinez needs more time to ramp up and will not be making his New York Mets anytime soon. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday that Martinez, 36, will continue to work out at the team's minor league complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was initially thought that Martinez could join the team in Atlanta for a four-game series with the Braves this week.

76ers C Joel Embiid out vs. Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will sit out Sunday's game against the host San Antonio Spurs due to injury management of his left knee. Embiid recorded 30 points and 12 rebounds while playing in just 23 minutes of Philadelphia's 116-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Nuggets rout Hawks, move atop West

Nikola Jokic posted his 25th triple-double of the season to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 142-110 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Jokic finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a game-high 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 20 for the Nuggets, who have won three of their last four and moved a half-game ahead of the second-place Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.

In home finale, Hurricanes aim to brush off Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to complete a phase of the season with another strong outing when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be the home finale for the Hurricanes, who remain in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Reports: Ex-Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI

Former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season, was arrested in Austin, Texas on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. The Outland Trophy winner and unanimous first-team All-American was booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. CT on Sunday. He later posted $3,000 bond and was released.

Tennis-Collins keeps up winning run in farewell season by claiming Charleston title

Danielle Collins captured the Charleston Open title on Sunday with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over fourth seed Daria Kasatkina, extending her sensational winning run to 13 matches in her final season on the WTA Tour. The 30-year-old American, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, wrapped up the one-sided contest in 77 minutes.

