Olympics-Olympic rings to be displayed on Eiffel Tower for Paris Games

The rings will be on the Seine side of the tower. The Eiffel Tower will be a central part of the Paris Olympics, marking the 38km point of the marathon while the beach volleyball event will be held at its base.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:38 IST
The Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, the president of the monument's operating company (SETE) said. Jean-Francois Martins said work to set the rings on the tower would begin at the end of the month after the Olympic torch has left ancient Olympia in Greece. The rings will be on the Seine side of the tower.

The Eiffel Tower will be a central part of the Paris Olympics, marking the 38km point of the marathon while the beach volleyball event will be held at its base. The Olympic flame will be positioned at the Jardin des Tuileries, near the Louvre.

The Games run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

