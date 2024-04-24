Left Menu

Soccer-Sue Day to replace Campbell as FA's director of women's football

Former England rugby captain Sue Day will replace the outgoing Sue Campbell as the Football Association's new director of women's football, English's soccer governing body said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:49 IST
Soccer-Sue Day to replace Campbell as FA's director of women's football
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former England rugby captain Sue Day will replace the outgoing Sue Campbell as the Football Association's new director of women's football, English's soccer governing body said on Wednesday. The 51-year-old will make the move at the end of the year from the Rugby Football Union where she is a board member and chief operations officer and chief financial officer.

Day, who earned 59 caps for England but is a passionate soccer fan, is also a founding trustee of the Women's Sports Trust and in 2020 was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work on gender equality in sport. "It is an honour to be able to join The FA in this incredibly exciting role, at a pivotal moment in the history of the sport," Day said in a statement. "Women's football has the opportunity to change the sporting and societal landscape forever, and I am very excited to be part of that.

"I grew up playing football every day in the school playground, then one day I was told I wasn't allowed to play with boys on the school team. I am passionate about making sure that future generations have the equal opportunities that weren't afforded to so many girls like me." England women's senior and development teams will remain under the leadership of technical director Kay Cossington.

Campbell will leave after eight years in the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024