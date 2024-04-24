Legendary Sprinter Usain Bolt to Elevate T20 World Cup as Ambassador for ICC

Left Menu

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday named sprint legend Usain Bolt as the ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named sprint legend Usain Bolt as the ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29. Jamaica-born Bolt had created history at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m races in world record times.

Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs.

Bolt was delighted about his new role as the World Cup comes to his home. "I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart," Bolt said in an ICC media release. Bolt said it will be massive for cricket to find a market in the USA. "While I will be supporting West Indies at the WC, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It's the biggest sports market in the world. "The energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket's inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028," he said.

As an ambassador, Bolt will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week's release of the event's official anthem alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes. ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice said: "Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the T20 World Cup. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role."

