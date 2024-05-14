Left Menu

Cricket-Shakib named in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad, Shanto captain

Bangladesh included experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June. They open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7. Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:32 IST
Cricket-Shakib named in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad, Shanto captain

Bangladesh included experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June. The team will be led by batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named skipper in all three formats of the game this year amid uncertainty over the availability of Shakib who was dealing with an eye problem.

The former captain made his comeback to T20 international cricket after a gap of nearly a year this month in the home series against Zimbabwe, claiming five wickets in two matches. Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was also called up after his two appearances in the 4-1 series win, and Shoriful Islam was recalled after being rested for the final two matches.

Bangladesh are in World Cup Group D with Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal in the June 1-29 event. They open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024