IPL 2024: Riding on fiery death bowling, DC neutralise fightback by Pooran, Arshad; beat LSG by 19 runs

A fine bowling spell by Ishant Sharma and an incredible death overs display by Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers neutralised a brilliant fightback by Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, leading the Capitals to a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

During the run-chase of 209 runs, Lucknow was off to a poor start as they lost their skipper KL Rahul for just five runs in three balls to Ishant Sharma after Mukesh Kumar plucked a catch at cover region. LSG was 7/1 in 0.5 overs. Though Quinton de Kock looked in fine touch, tragedy struck for LSG as they lost De Kock for 12 in eight balls to the same pairing once again.

At the start of the next over, Axar Patel's spin did the magic as Rishabh Pant pulled off a fine stumping to remove Marcus Stoinis for just five runs. LSG was 24/3 in 3.1 overs. Nicholas Pooran took on DC bowlers right from ball one, despite these early wickets, smashing Axar for two fours and two sixes each in the first over he faced.

However, this respite from quick wickets was shortlived as Ishant took his third wicket by trapping Deepak Hooda for a duck. LSG was 44/4 in 4.1 overs. Pooran was joined by Ayush Badoni. LSG reached their 50-run mark in 5.1 overs. The duo took LSG safely through the powerplay, ending the six overs at 59/4, with Badoni (5*) and Pooran (32*) unbeaten.

Tristan Stubbs, who has shown more than enough batting prowess, rolled his arms over and produced a wicket of Badoni, who was caught by Gulbadin Naib near the boundary. Badoni was dismissed for just six runs and half of the LSG line-up was inside the hut for 71 in 7.3 overs. Pooran kept the counter-attack going from the other end, reaching his fifty in 20 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

Halfway through the innings, LSG was 97/5, with Pooran (58*) and Krunal Pandya (8*) unbeaten. LSG reached the 100-run mark in 10.4 overs.

Mukesh finally ended Pooran's resistance, dismissing him for 61 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes. LSG was 101/6 in 11.1 overs. Krunal and Arsha Khan took on spinners really well, targeting Kuldeep Yadav. Their partnership was however short-lived as Krunal was stumped by Pant on a Kuldeep delivery for 18 in 18 balls. LSG was 134/7 in 14.4 overs.

Yudhvir Singh and Arshad Khan, the lower order of LSG, put up a fight for their team, smashing some fours and sixes against the pace of Rasikh Salam and Khaleel Ahmed. Khaleel however, ended this budding partnership with the assistance of Shai Hope, removing Yudhvir for 14 in seven balls, with a four and six. DC was 167/8 in 17 overs. Arshad carried on the fight, racing to his half-century in 25 balls, with three fours and five sixes. The equation for LSG was down to 29 runs needed in 12 balls.

A run-out by Jake Fraser McGurk removed Ravi Bishnoi for just two runs. LSG was 183/9 in 18.3 overs. LSG was supposed to get 23 in the final over. They ended their innings at 189/9 in their 20 overs, with Arshad unbeaten at 58* in 33 balls and Naveen ul Haq (2*).

Ishant Sharma (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Khaleel, Axar, Stubbs, Mukesh and Kuldeep got a wicket each. Earlier, half-centuries from Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs guided Delhi Capitals to a powerful 208/4 in their 20 overs during their final league stage Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at their home arena of Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC needs to defend 209 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. After being put to bat first by Lucknow, Delhi lost the big wicket of Jake Fraser McGurk for a duck. Naveen ul Haq plucked a fine catch as he attempted a straight six and Arshad Khan got his first wicket. DC was 2/1 in 0.2 overs.

Following this early setback, the pair of opener Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope launched a counter-attack against DC. Porel let his arms loose in the third over, smashing Arshad for three elegant fours and a six over deep mid-wicket. 21 runs came from the over. Next over, it was Hope's turn to swing his bat, smashing two boundaries over mid-off and extra cover and a huge six over wide long-on. 16 runs came from the over.

DC reached the 50-run mark in 4 overs. Abhishek continued with the momentum to end the powerplay on high. In the sixth over bowled by Naveen, Porel launched him for two sixes over fine leg and ended the over with a four. At the end of six overs, DC was 73/1, with Porel (43*) and Hope (25*) unbeaten.

Porel reached his second fifty in the tournament in 21 balls, with five fours and four sixes.The 92-run stand between the duo ended with Ravi Bishnoi getting Hope for 38 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Skipper KL Rahul took a fine diving catch at the cover region. DC was 94/2 in 8.3 overs. DC reached the 100-run mark in 9.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC was 106/2, with Porel (54*) joined by skipper Rishabh Pant (7*) unbeaten. Porel could not convert his half-century into a big score, giving a catch to Nicholas Pooran at deep midwicket for 58 in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes. Naveen ul Haq got his first wicket. DC was 111/3 in 11.1 overs.

Pant and Tristan Stubbs attempted a rebuild following these wickets. The duo kept the run rate high with timely boundaries. At the end of 15 overs, DC was 136/3, with Pant (26*) and Stubbs (7*) unbeaten. In the 16th over, Arshad was once again at the receiving end of a beating, this time from Stubbs, who smashed him for two fours and a six. DC reached the 150-run mark in 15.5 overs.In the next over, skipper Rishabh attempted a one-handed six after hitting Naveen for a four, but was caught by Deepak Hooda for 33 in 23 balls, with five boundaries. DC was 158/4 in 16.2 overs.

Stubbs was unfazed by the wicket of Pant as he continued his assault on pacers Naveen and Mohsin Khan. He reached his third fifty of the season in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes. He smashed Naveen for two sixes and a four, getting 21 runs from the 19th over.DC reached the 200-run mark in 19.3 overs. DC ended their innings at 208/4, with Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Axar Patel (14* in 10 balls, with two fours) unbeaten.

Naveen (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshad Khan got a wicket each. Brief Scores: DC: 208/4 (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57*, Naveen ul Haq 2/51) won against LSG (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58, Ishant Sharma 3/34). (ANI)

