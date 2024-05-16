Italian Open: Alexander Zverev breezes past Taylor Fritz to secure SF spot

In a heavy-hitting quarter-final clash, World No. 5 Alexander Zverev overcame early trouble to outlast Taylor Fritz, stepping closer to claiming his first title of the season at the Italian Open. Zverev defeated the American 6-4, 6-3, thanks to his strong serve and flawless baseline play in a one-hour and 30-minute match.

"That's the shot I either win or lose matches with. That's how it's been my entire career. When I'm hitting that shot well, that's when I win. When I'm not hitting it too well, that's when I lose. That's definitely the shot I've been working the most on in my career, also my serve obviously," Zverev said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP. The German took a dramatic tumble in the third game of the match, tumbling on his stomach while recovering to the middle of the court after hitting a backhand return. Zverev began bleeding from both hands and saw the physiotherapist.

Despite the fall, Zverev gained a break that game (he tripped when leading 0/30) and never looked back, gaining a one-set lead. The 27-year-old displayed no physical problems for the remainder of the one-hour, 30-minute encounter. Zverev was nearly faultless behind his serve, facing no break points all night and remaining unbeaten in this tournament. Zverev, who is now 26-9 on the season, had a solid match against Fritz, converting 11 of his 17 net points, according to ATP Stats.

The World No. 5 mentioned that his good serving this fortnight has let him play more freely in rallies. "That's what gives you the security to take maybe a bit more risk from the baseline. It's the most important shot for any tennis player," Zverev said.

"Taylor has been one of the best players on clay this year. To have a win like that is great for me, especially after the fall. I still have a little bit of pain, so once the adrenaline settles I'm going to check out tomorrow what it is. But definitely happy with the win," the World No. 5 added. Zverev will next face No. 29 Alejandro Tabilo, who registered a second-round upset against six-time champion Novak Djokovic. (ANI)

