PM Modi requests people to drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people of India for their unwavering support throughout the Lok Sabha elections and requested people to now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles. Several BJP leaders and his supporters in March this year added 'Modi ka Parivar' in their social media bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. In this regard, PM Modi targeted the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc over nepotism and said that the 140 crore people in the country are his family adding that his life is an open book.

"Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation," PM Modi posted on X. "With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," the Prime Minister added.

Narendra Modi took the oath on June 9 in Rashtrapati Bhavan as the PM of India for the third consecutive term. The oath ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, Make in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)