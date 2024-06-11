Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Celebrates 'Historic' Congress Victory in Awadh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Amethi and Rae Bareli, attributing it to the unity between Congress and Samajwadi Party workers. She emphasized the need for dedicated and clean politics, thanking supporters for their efforts and highlighting the significant win in Uttar Pradesh against BJP.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:01 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has heralded the Congress party's victory in Amethi and Rae Bareli as 'historic,' emphasizing a shift towards 'dedicated, true, and clean politics' in India. Addressing a gratitude ceremony, she credited the electoral success to the combined efforts of Congress and Samajwadi Party workers.

Gandhi expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the tireless dedication of party workers, highlighting the substantial victories of Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and KL Sharma in Amethi. The Congress secured six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party winning 37 out of 80, dealing a significant blow to the BJP in this politically crucial state.

Pledging ongoing commitment, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her promise to work for the people with twice the devotion for the next five years and beyond. The Congress leader also acknowledged the absence of Kishori Lal Sharma from election management and celebrated the unity and hard work that contributed to their monumental success.

