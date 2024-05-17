Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of World Qualifiers

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:58 IST
Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari will train in South Korea ahead of next month's Final Olympic World Qualification tournament in Antalya, Turkiye after the sports ministry approved her request to finance the stint.

Deepika, who was reinducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group following a silver medal at the World Cup in Shanghai last month, is part of the Indian women's team that will aim to seal a Paris Games quota in the tournament.

She will train at the Kim Archery School for 13 days before heading to Antalya for the qualifiers beginning June 14.

Under TOPS, the ministry will be covering her airfare, boarding and lodging, training expenditure and local transport among other expenses.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also granted financial assistance to the archery teams (both men and women) for procurement of physiotherapy equipment ahead of the Paris Games.

Besides, the MOC approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav and request of shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India for 11 days followed by training in Italy with coach Ennio Falco for a week.

The TOPS will cover Dhillon's boarding and lodging cost, coaching fee in Italy and ammunition and clay birds among other expenses.

Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari's request for assistance towards vision and eye training coach was also approved.

Proposals from athletes Eldhose Paul and Kishore Kumar Jena and badminton player HS Prannoy were also given the go-ahead.

The TOPS will provide assistance to Eldhose to compete in two international events in France, while Jena, his coach and physiotherapist will be given financial assistance so that he can compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, and Paris Diamond League.

Prannoy, his coach, trainer and physio will be provided financial assistance for travel to the Australia Open.

The MOC also approved para-athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav's request for financial assistance towards engaging personal support staff till the Paralympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

