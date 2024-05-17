PREVIEW-Soccer-Real Sociedad eye Europa League spot but Real Betis stand in their way

With the title and race for Champions League spots done and dusted in LaLiga, the focus shifts to Europa League qualification where Real Sociedad can deny Real Betis a place in Europe's second-tier competition when the face off this weekend.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, surprise package Girona and Atletico Madrid make up the top four who qualified for the Champions League while fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao have sealed a Europa League place. The second spot for the Europa League will be contested by Real Sociedad (57 points) -- who guaranteed European football with a 1-0 win over Valencia on Thursday -- and Real Betis (56 points).

Imanol Alguacil became the first coach to help Real Sociedad qualify for Europe in five straight seasons and the Spaniard said he couldn't be happier having competed on three "brutally exhausting fronts" this season. The club had also reached the last-16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey where they were knocked out in a penalty shootout.

"At the start of this season we had one objective above all others in our minds and I am very proud, because we have also competed in three competitions," Alguacil said. "I don't know who doesn't value it (qualifying for Europe). It's the history of the club... and I haven't done it by prioritising LaLiga, but by going to the death in the three competitions and that means a lot of wear and tear."

But beating Real Betis away is no easy task and the side managed by Manuel Pellegrini -- who guided the club to European football in the last three seasons -- are on a six-match unbeaten run where they collected 14 points. Real Sociedad also have injuries to contend with but Alguacil said they would give it their all to seal sixth place.

"We are exhausted, there are players who almost cannot move, we have a few injured," he said. "Betis have said that they have also had injuries." Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano while eighth-placed Villarreal (51 points) have a slim chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League with two games left, but they have their task cut out when they welcome champions Real Madrid.

At the bottom of the table, Almeria and Granada have already been relegated but the door has still not closed on Cadiz, who must beat Las Palmas at home and hope Mallorca drop points against Almeria. Cadiz, who went 23 games without a win earlier this season, are four points behind Mallorca and they will hope their recent uptick in form where they won their last two games will hold them in good stead to stay in LaLiga.

