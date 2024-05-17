Djokovic Snags Last-Minute Geneva Wild Card for Extra Clay Court Tune-Up Before Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic is a surprise entry for the Geneva Open, the last men's warmup for the French Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic got the last wild card on Friday, Geneva organizers said. The main draw starts on Sunday. Andy Murray also has a wild card.
Djokovic will turn 37 on Wednesday while in Geneva for his first tournament in Switzerland since 2011.
An unexpected loss last Sunday to 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the Italian Open has left Djokovic looking for more games on clay before defending his title at Roland Garros.
He has a men's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The French Open starts on May 26.
Djokovic's other clay event this season at Monte Carlo ended in a loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. The seventh-ranked Ruud will seek a third Geneva title after wins in 2021 and '22.
Djokovic last played a tournament in Switzerland in October 2011, losing in Basel to Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of Roger Federer's hometown event. Djokovic had beaten Federer in the two previous Basel finals.
