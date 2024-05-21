Rashford, Henderson snubbed as England name 33-player provisional squad for Euro 2024

England on Tuesday named their 33-player provisional squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 which included a couple of surprise omissions. Star forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Jordan Henderson have been left out of the squad. With key players left out of the provisional squad, uncapped players who impressed in the recently concluded Premier League season have been included.

Rashford has been a key England player under Southgate. He has been named in the two previous World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022. He was also a part of England's last Euro squad in 2021. However, in the recently concluded Premier League season, the 26-year-old netted just eight goals.

Along with Rashford, Henderson also featured in the aforementioned three tournaments. However, he had a season that led to a lot of criticism after he made a switch form Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq from Liverpool. In January, he went on to make another switch. He moved to Ajax from Al Ettifaq which summed up his turbulent season.

Uncapped stars Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton have been named in the 33-player provisional squad. Among the other uncapped players, after enjoying a breakout season with Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo found his place in the team.

Ahead of the tournament which will kick off on June 15, England head coach Gareth Southgate named an extended training squad of 33 players. England need to cut down their squad to 26 players before the deadline till June 7. England's team boasts vast potential in terms of youth talent. Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze offer a wide variety of options in the attacking aspect of the game.

In midfielders, Curtis Jones, Adam Wharton and Declan Rice form a formidable pair that would help in a smooth transitioning of play. In defence, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been named in the squad despite his injury. Other players who could slot in for Shaw are Kieran Trippier and Joe Gomez.0

England provisional squad for Euro 2024: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City). Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). (ANI)

