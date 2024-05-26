Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Under grey skies, Alcaraz quickly doubled his advantage in the contest and then raced ahead 3-0 under the roof in the third set, after rain began falling, before closing out the match when Wolf sent a shot long.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:03 IST
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start in his bid to claim a first French Open title when he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-1 6-2 6-1 without any issues on his troublesome arm on Sunday.

Last year's semi-finalist arrived at Roland Garros with only four matches under his belt on clay due to a right forearm problem that forced him to skip Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed by the problem. Having admitted he still had lingering worries and sporting a compression sleeve, the 21-year-old Spaniard drew a few gasps from the crowd on Philippe Chatrier court when he dropped serve in the first game of the contest but he responded instantly.

Wolf, a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament making his second appearance in the Paris main draw, struggled to keep up with his opponent thereafter and the 25-year-old was broken three times in a one-sided opening set.

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

